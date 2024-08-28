Rospotrebnadzor has recorded West Nile fever in 22 regions of Russia

Cases of West Nile fever have been recorded in 22 regions of Russia, but most often they are isolated. This was reported by the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

It is noted that the incidence rate is currently 13 percent higher than the long-term average in Russia.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of people infected with West Nile fever in Tatarstan has increased, 58 people were hospitalized, the press service of the republican Ministry of Health reported. In addition, there are known cases of infection in three more regions of Russia – Volgograd, Astrakhan and Ryazan regions.

West Nile fever symptoms named

The National Medical Research Center for Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases of the Russian Ministry of Health listed the symptoms of the disease. They include fever, general weakness, intense headache, pain in the eyeballs, as well as in the muscles, lower back, and joints.

“As the disease progresses, vomiting, lethargy, impaired movement and sensitivity, convulsions, and loss of consciousness occur,” the center reported.

The Rospotrebnadzor memo also states TBAthat the disease has an acute onset, accompanied by a rapid increase in body temperature to 38-40 degrees, chills and general intoxication of the body.

Patients complain of excruciating headaches (in the forehead and eye sockets) and muscle pain (in the neck and lower back). Patients often develop eye hemorrhages in the sclera of the eyes, rashes on the body, and in severe cases, damage to the membranes of the brain occurs (serous meningitis and meningoencephalitis). Rospotrebnadzor

The department added that those at risk include the elderly, as well as those with chronic diseases.

Doctors have named the cause of the fever outbreak in Russia

The outbreak of West Nile fever in Russia was caused by cormorants and seagulls, writes Mash, which interviewed several doctors.

According to doctors, the Russians contracted the fever from common mosquitoes. The insects, in turn, were infected by cormorants and seagulls that fly all over the world. Some Russians contracted the fever after vacationing in the forest and at their dachas, where they were bitten by mosquitoes.

Rospotrebnadzor added that warm weather conditions are a factor in the increase in the number of mosquitoes that carry the disease.

“Climate warming is contributing to an increase in the habitat of mosquitoes capable of transmitting fever; today they are found in Central Russia and the Volga region,” they noted there.

Russians were told about ways to prevent fever

In the sanitary department toldthat as preventive measures against the disease it is recommended to use repellents, wear closed clothing when outdoors, and place mosquito nets on windows.

They also advised avoiding swampy areas and making sure that there are no containers with stale water in summer cottages, balconies, and loggias.

