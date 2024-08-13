Home World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Another virus has been detected in Italy. West Nile fever is spreading in holiday regions. Stricter measures are being taken.

Bologna – Some diseases such as dengue fever or oropouche fever are spread by mosquitoes. These diseases usually only occur in subtropical regions or warmer climates. But for some time now, these diseases have also been found in Europe. In Italy, the West Nile virus, which was already reported in a holiday region last year, is now spreading further. In response to the increase in infections, one region is tightening its measures.

Subtropical West Nile fever in Italy: Holiday region “must intensify measures”

Raffaele Donini, Councillor for Health Policy in Bologna, said at the Website of the Emilia-Romagna region: “We must intensify control and prevention measures”. The region is expanding its prevention measures, especially in the cities of Bologna, Modena and Reggio Emilia, where a high increase in the number of infections of the West Nile virus has been detected. According to the Italian Higher Institute of Health ISS A total of 52 cases have been confirmed since the beginning of May (as of August 7).

Mosquitoes can spread diseases such as the West Nile virus that is spreading in Italy. © Jens Büttner/dpa

Extensive disinfection measures will be carried out in the cities mentioned until September 30. Hospitals and social facilities are particularly affected, but also events where many people are outdoors in the evening. This is due to the activity of the Culex mosquito in the evening and at night, which transmits the virus. Donini attributes this to an increased number of cases in the low-lying areas of Bologna, Reggio Emilia and Modena.

West Nile virus spreads in Italy – holiday regions affected

In addition to the Emilia-Romagna region, the virus has been detected in eight other regions. These include Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia and Sardinia. West Nile fever is an infectious disease caused by the West Nile virus, an arbovirus, according to the Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute IRCCSThis group of viruses also includes the pathogens that cause dengue fever and oropouche fever. Mosquitoes usually carry the virus after they have bitten an infected bird.

Spread of West Nile fever in Italy: These are the symptoms

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the following symptoms may indicate the virus:

Fever

chills

Headache and back pain

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Rash

Some patients may develop benign meningitis. In most cases, however, the infection is mild. There is no vaccination. Experts believe that the Climate change the spread of such diseases is encouraged. Higher temperatures cause mosquitoes to multiply and spread the virus more quickly. Oropuche fever has already reached Germany. Two holidaymakers were infected with the virus. (vk)