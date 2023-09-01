In Italy, the confirmed cases of West Nile Virus infection in humans have risen to 171 since the beginning of May (133 in the previous bulletin), with 9 deaths: 3 in Piedmont, 5 in Lombardy, 1 in Emilia-Romagna. These are the data from the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health, updated today.

Of the total cases, 97 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (16 Piedmont, 33 Lombardy, 11 Veneto, 32 Emilia-Romagna, 2 Puglia, 1 Sicily, 1 Sardinia), 1 imported case (Hungary), 42 cases identified in blood donors (8 Piedmont, 24 Lombardy, 1 Veneto, 8 Emilia-Romagna) 1 imported case (Germany), 30 cases of fever (5 Piedmont, 10 Lombardy, 13 Veneto, 2 Emilia-Romagna), 1 asymptomatic case (Lombardy ) and 1 symptomatic case whose region of exposure has not yet been reported.

The first human case of West Nile infection of the season was reported from Emilia-Romagna in July in the province of Parma. In the same period, 2 cases of Usutu virus were reported in Piedmont (1 Novara, 1 Cuneo). The Provinces with proven circulation of the virus rise to 46, in 9 Regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.