Boom in West Nile virus infections in Italy in 2022. “The increase in notifications compared to 2021 was particularly marked: +1,012.3%”, is noted in the European Union One-Health Zoonoses 2022 report, carried out by EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) and ECDC (European Center for prevention and control of diseases), with the coordination of the Higher Institute of Health. In total, 723 confirmed human cases of West Nile have been reported to the ECDC, mainly from North-East Italy. A share that represents 65.1% of all West Nile virus cases reported in Europe (1.111). Reports for almost all infections are increasing in the countrythe authors of the report note.

From salmonellosis to Escherichia coli, other infections are also on the rise

At EU level, the most frequently reported zoonoses in humans in 2022 were campylobacter and salmonella, although their numbers are still lower than in the pre-pandemic period. While listeriosis (i.e. Listeria monocytogenes infections) and West Nile virus are the most serious infections, with the highest rate of deaths among cases. In general, around 137 thousand reports of campylobacteriosis were detected in 2022 in the EU (stable figure compared to 2021) and 65 thousand of salmonellosis (slightly increasing).

Overall, the report highlights, in 2022 in the EU the number of outbreaks (over 5,700) and cases of food-borne disease (over 48 thousand), hospitalizations (around 2,700) and reported deaths (64) was higher than in 2021. The number of deaths due to epidemic outbreaks was the highest ever reported in the EU in the last 10 years. Among epidemic cases, the greatest number of deaths was recorded among patients with listeriosis (28) and salmonellosis (8).

Tightening the lens on Italy, it emerges that in 2022 the cases of salmonellosis (+85.2%) and infections with Escherichia coli producing Shigatoxin-Stec also increased (+81.5%), although to a lesser extent than West Nile. This increase has brought reported salmonellosis cases back to similar levels seen in pre-pandemic years (2018, 2019). 2022, the third year of the Covid pandemic, was “characterised by the cessation of the state of emergency in Italy which led to a gradual easing of measures to combat the spread of the epidemic – explains the report -. These changes may have favored the return to an ordinary lifestyle and the adoption of social and individual behaviors of the pre-pandemic years, with possible repercussions on human exposure to zoonotic agents”.

In 2022, an increase in the number of human cases notified by Italy to the ECDC was therefore observed compared to 2021 for all zoonoses, with the exception of campylobacteriosis whose number of cases remained unchanged and brucellosis which has been decreasing (37.5% fewer cases compared to 2021). Cases of tularemia, although numerically very limited, remained stable while no cases of Q fever were reported. The zoonotic disease most reported in humans in Italy continues to be salmonellosis (3,332 cases) followed by campylobacteriosis (1,539), in contrast to what has been observed in Europe where cases of campylobacteriosis are approximately double those of salmonellosis. This is followed by infections with West Nile virus, Listeria monocytogenes and shigatoxin-producing Escherichia coli (Stec). As in previous years, no cases of echinococcosis and toxoplasmosis were reported.

The number of STEC infections recorded in Italy, it is finally highlighted, was the highest ever observed since the start of the 'Tessy' data collection (the European surveillance system) of the ECDC, widely exceeding the number of cases in the years before -pandemics. This increase is mainly attributable to the growth in cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome.