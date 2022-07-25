West Nile, record of cases and deaths in Italy

In Italy, nearly 20 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus infection in humans have been reported since early June. Four of those affected died. “Even in our country, climatic conditions are developing so that mosquitoes live all year round. This increases the risk of infections transmitted by them such as West Nile virus, which already killed four people in Italy in July: it hadn’t killed many people in years “. This was stated by Walter Ricciardi, full professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome at the presentation of the dossier “Climate change in Italy”.

According to an illustrative sheet of the Ansait is advisable to use repellents and to wear long-sleeved trousers and shirts, especially at sunrise and sunset, and mosquito nets on the windows. Frequently change the water in pet bowls and keep paddling pools upright when not in use, generally avoid standing water. The incubation period from the time of the infected mosquito bite generally varies between 2 and 14 days. About 20% of cases have mild symptoms: fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes. In the elderly and in debilitated people, the symptoms can be more serious.

This is not the only disease most widespread in Italy due to climate change. As Repubblica explains, “Chikungunya” is also spreading, it is a viral disease, characterized by fever and severe pain, which is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. Symptoms include muscle aches, headaches, nausea, fatigue, and skin rashes. Tick-borne encephalitis is also on the rise, which as Repubblica explains, “is a viral infectious disease of man that involves the central nervous system. The virus is transmitted by the bite of infected ticks. In a small percentage the virus causes the symptoms of meningitis or encephalitis “.

