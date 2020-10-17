The West Indies Cricket Board has announced the squad for the Test and T20 series to be held on New Zealand tour. It includes left-handed batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Chemo Paul in the West Indies squad for the two-Test series, while Shai Hope has been dropped. Bravo set his best test score in 2013 against New Zealand in Dunedin.

Hope, who has played 34 Test matches so far, has not performed well in recent Test matches. He has scored at an average of 19.48 since December 2017, and has averaged 14.45 since February 2019. This has brought down their overall average to 26.27. Six reserve players will also go on a tour to New Zealand during the quarantine to help the team prepare for the Test team and replace it if a player is injured.

WEST INDIES T20I AND TEST SQUADS FOR TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND! 🌴🏏 Click below for FULL SQUADS⬇️⬇️https://t.co/cXRYp4CqwM#MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/dcKXfc1BIh – Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 16, 2020

Wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher has been included in the T20 squad for the next month’s three-match series in New Zealand for the first time since 2018. All-rounder Kyle Meyers, who performed brilliantly in the Caribbean Premier League, is included in the team for the first time. All-rounder Andre Russell and top-order batsmen Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have decided not to go on tour due to travel concerns and quarantines related to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The T20 series will begin in Auckland from 27 November. After this, the next two matches will be played at Mount Monganui on 29 and 30 November. The first Test will be played in Hamilton from December 3 to 7 and the second Test in Wellington from 11 to 15 December.

The West Indies team is as follows

Test Team: Jason Holder (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Craig Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shermer Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkim Cornwall, Shane Daurich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Camer Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Chemo Paul.

Reserve: Nakrumah Bonner, Joshua Dasilva, Preston McSwein, Shiney Moseley, Ramon Reifer, Jayden Seales.

T20 team: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Meyers, Rowell Powell, Chemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Osane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr., Saffron Williams.