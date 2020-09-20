Players from England and West Indies (ENGw vs WIw) women’s cricket teams will sit on one knee in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) campaign during the five matches in the upcoming T20 International series. The series will begin in the UK on Monday.West Indies captain Stephanie Taylor said on Saturday that the teams would do so and praised her England counterpart Heather Knight for offering her a chance to join the campaign. Taylor said of the England team, “They (BLM campaign) are supporting it.”

“We wanted to do the same and they will support us in whatever we do and we will support the Black Lives Matter campaign,” he said. ESPNcricinfo quoted Taylor as saying, “We will put the logo of All Black Lives Matter on our jerseys and bend our knees during all the matches.”

Taylor said the support of the England women’s team meant a lot to her. He said, ‘A lot is happening around the world and you also want to be a part of it. His (Knight) message in support of Black Lives Matter was quite good. Therefore, we want to support this campaign.