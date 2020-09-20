Players from the West Indies and England women’s cricket teams will sit on one knee in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) campaign during the five matches in the upcoming T20 International series. The series will begin in the UK on Monday.

West Indies captain Stephanie Taylor said on Saturday that the teams would do so and praised her England counterpart Heather Knight for offering her a chance to join the campaign.

Taylor said of the England team, “They are supporting it (BLM campaign).” He said, “We wanted to do the same and they will support us in everything we do and we will do Black Lives Matter will support the campaign. “

What Ricky Ponting said about Aaron Finch’s stance on ‘Black Lives Matter’

ESPNcricinfo quoted Taylor as saying, “We will put the All Black Lives Matter logo on our jerseys and bend our knees during all the matches.” Taylor said the support of the England women’s team meant a lot to him.

He said, “A lot is happening around the world and you also want to be a part of it. His (Knight) message in support of Black Lives Matter was quite good. So we want to support this campaign. “