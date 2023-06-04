West Ham prepares to face Fiorentina in the Conference League final. With a lineup full of talent and experience, the team will seek victory in this crucial game. In 90min we leave you with the lineup of the English team:
BY: FABIANSKI – Experienced Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski stands as West Ham’s goalkeeper. His ability to make crucial interventions and his confidence under the post make him an invaluable asset to the team. With his experience and leadership, Fabianski brings stability and confidence to the team.
RH: COUFAL – Czech right-back Vladimir Coufal has established himself as a key player in West Ham’s defence. His physical display, his defensive solidity and his ability to join the attack make him a complete winger. Coufal is a guarantee on the right side and brings balance to the team.
CDF: ZOUMA – The French centre-back, Kurt Zouma, is a true wall in the West Ham defense. His imposing physical presence, his aggressiveness in marking and his ability to play out make him a first class defender.
DFC: OGBONNA – Angelo Ogbonna, the solid Italian defender, is another mainstay in the West Ham defense. His ability to anticipate plays and his forcefulness in aerial duels make him a fundamental player on the team.
LI: EMERSON – Italian-Brazilian left-back Emerson has earned a place in West Ham’s starting XI. His speed, overflow ability, and defensive ability make him a versatile and well-rounded player. Emerson provides imbalance on the left flank and contributes both defensively and in attack.
MC: SOUCEK – Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek is the powerhouse of West Ham’s midfield. His physical display, his ability to reach the rival area and his good reading of the game make him a complete midfielder. Soucek contributes to the recovery and distribution of the ball, as well as providing presence in the opposite area.
MC: RICE – Young English talent Declan Rice is another mainstay in West Ham’s midfield. With his vision of the game, his precision in passing and his ability to recover the ball, Rice has become a benchmark in midfield. His tactical ability and his leadership on the pitch make him a fundamental player.
MD: BOWEN – The English winger, Jarrod Bowen, brings imbalance and danger to the West Ham attack. With his speed, dribbling and play-finishing ability, Bowen is a constant threat to opposing defences. His versatility and ability to adapt to different positions on the attacking front make him a key player in the team.
MCO: PACKAGE – The Brazilian midfielder, Lucas Paquetá, is a technical and creative player who provides quality in managing the game. With his ability to unbalance defenses and his vision of the game, Paquetá becomes a key player in creating chances.
MY: FORNALS – Talented Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals brings creativity and skill to West Ham’s attack. With his vision of the game, dribbling and ability to score goals, Fornals stands out in generating offensive play. The second half of his season is pretty good.
DC: INGS – The English striker, Danny Ings, is the benchmark in West Ham’s attack point. With his scoring instincts, his mobility and his ability to finish plays, Ings will be a threat to keep in mind for the defenders of the flower.
Goalie: Fabianski
defenses: Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson
Midfielders: Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paquetá, Fornals
Forward: Danny Ings
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#West #Hams #lineup #face #Fiorentina #Conference #League #final
Leave a Reply