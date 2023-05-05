West Ham and Manchester United will face each other next Sunday, May 7 for the match corresponding to day 35 of the Premier League, the locals need a victory to move further away from the relegation places, they are only four points in the red zone. Ten Hag’s team has to secure a place in the Champions League for next season, so we will see two teams that will give everything for opposing interests.
Here we leave all the necessary information prior to the meeting between West Ham and Manchester United:
In which stadium is West Ham vs Manchester United played?
City: London
Stadium: London Stadium
Date: Sunday May 7
game time: 20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
live streaming: DAZN Website
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester United on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
More news about the big leagues in Europe
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
3-0D
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
4-3D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-2 D
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
0-4V
|
Premier League
|
KAA Gent
|
4-1V
|
Conference League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
astonville
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
tottenham hotspur
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
0(6-7)0V
|
FA Cup
|
Seville
|
3-0D
|
europa league
|
West Ham
|
Tie
|
Manchester Utd
|
1
|
0
|
4
Injured West Ham
West Ham will face this match against Manchester United with a series of casualties such as Zouma, due to a sprained ankle; Coufal given some thigh problems; Soucek, Aguerd and Declan Rice as they suffer from gastrointestinal problems; and Scamacca due to knee problems
Injured Manchester United
Manchester United has a crowd in the club’s infirmary, for this match Phil Jones and Van de Beek will not be able to be there due to knee problems; Heaton and Garnacho since they are injured in the ankle; Varane due to a muscle injury; Lisandro Martínez, has a fractured metatarsal; McTominay as he suffers from a severe blow; and Greenwood who is separated by the club
Possible West Ham lineup
Fabianski; Emerson, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Johnson; Bowen, Downes, Ings, Paquetá, Benrahma; michael antonio
Possible lineup Manchester United
DeGea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Antony, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Sancho; Rashford
90min forecast
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#West #Ham #Manchester #United #watch #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply