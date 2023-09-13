The stage is set for an exciting clash in the Premier League. West Ham and Manchester City face off in a crucial clash on matchday 5. Both teams look to consolidate their position in the table, promising a spectacle full of action and determination.
In which stadium is West Ham vs Manchester City played?
City: London England
Stadium: London Stadium
Date: Saturday September 16
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 08:00 in Mexico, 11:00 in Argentina
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Live Stream:Star+
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Live Stream: Paramount+
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
Live Stream:Peacock
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luton Town
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
4-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
5-1V
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Seville
|
1-1 (penalties V)
|
European Super Cup
|
Burnley
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
On behalf of Manchester City, those who will not be there are Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to recover his central/midfielder as soon as possible to be able to accompany Rodri. Grealish will also be out for the match, but nothing is known about the Birmingham player’s injury.
On the part of West Home United, the only two players who will be absent are Thomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Czech has a head injury while the Greek suffers from pubic problems.
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Dokú, Julián Álvarez; Haaland
West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Paquetá, Álvarez, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio
West Ham 1-4 Manchester City
