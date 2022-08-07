Sunday, August 7, 2022
West Ham vs. Manchester City: LIVE, the champion defends the crown

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in Sports
Manchester City

Match of the first date of the Premier League.

As current champion, and with the expected support of Erling Haland, Manchester
City He retains a small advantage according to observers and starts this 2022-2023 Premier League season visiting West Ham.

This course could see the essence of Manchester City’s game modified with the arrival of Erling Haaland, who has just turned 22.

(Piqué and Shakira: unexpected agreement on child custody)
(Lionel Messi: a goal jewel that goes around the world)

Author of 85 goals in 88 games in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian striker has the responsibility of scoring goals in a team with good numbers in attack in recent years, to the point of having been the best attack in the five major European championships.

Although they lacked to be more effective in some crucial games of the Champions Leaguea competition that Josep Guardiola has never won without Lionel Messi at his command.

lineups

West Ham

Manchester City

Follow the match here.

