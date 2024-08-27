With two wins after the first two games and good feelings due to the form of Erling Haaland’s goal, the immediate impact of Savinho or the return of Ilkay Gündogan, Manchester City continues its start of the Premier League in east London, against West Ham, who won one and lost the other after two games.
Saturday’s Premier League matchday closes with a visit to West Ham under Julen Lopetegui. Here’s a look back at the game.
City: London, England
Stadium: London Stadium
(London)
Date: Sunday, August 27
Schedule: 13.30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 12.30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 11.30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 10.30 in Mexico, 18.30 in Spain.
Referee: To be confirmed
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN, in Argentina It can be followed on ESPN Argentina and on Mexico via MAX
These are changing times for the Hammers, who at the end of last season decided to change course after the successful David Moyes era, which led the team to regular European appearances and to their first title in 43 years, the 2023 Conference League.
So far they lost 1-2 against Aston Villa and beat Crystal Palace, 2-0.
City started the Premier League in ideal fashion, beating Chelsea 2-0 away and Ipswich Town 4-1.
WEST HAM: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Soucek, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio
MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic or Stones, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland
Manchester City will win 2-0, Haaland scores twice.
#West #Ham #Manchester #City #watch #match #lineups #prediction #Premier #League
Leave a Reply