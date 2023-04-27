Thursday, April 27, 2023
West Ham vs. Liverpool, LIVE: Luis Díaz starts as a substitute

April 27, 2023
West Ham vs. Liverpool, LIVE: Luis Díaz starts as a substitute


Jürgen Klopp’s team is looking for a place in the European tournament for next season.

The Colombian Luis Díaz starts on the bench in the game that Liverpool plays this Wednesday as a visitor against West Ham, in the Premier League.

The peasant has yet to appear among the starting 11 since he returned from the knee injury that sidelined him for six months.

Follow the game here:

West Ham and Liverpool lineups

