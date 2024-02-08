A new weekend of this wonderful Premier League. In this case, matchday 24 will bring us a nice match between West Ham and Arsenal. For its part, the team led by David Moyes is having a good campaign, positioned in the Conference League positions, and very close to the Europa League, so it will try to get the three points at home to consolidate those European positions.
On the other hand, Arteta's team is fighting for first place in the table. After a small drop in results, the squad has recovered and is once again facing this final stretch of the season with the aspiration of winning the title, so we will see what the teams are capable of. gunners in this meeting.
City: London
Stadium: London Stadium
Date: Sunday February 11
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina, 8:00 in Mexico
More Premier League news
DAZN
Star+, ESPN
Paramount+
USA Network, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Bristol City
|
1-0 D
|
FA Cup
|
Bristol City
|
1-1
|
FA Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
5-0V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
0-2D
|
FA Cup
|
Fulham
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
West Ham: Michail Antonio with a knee injury, Lucas Paquetá with a calf injury.
Arsenal: Timber with torn cruciate ligament, Vieira with groin problems, Thomas Partey with thigh injury
West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Álvarez, Kalvin Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Bowen.
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesús.
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
