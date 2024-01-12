Santiago Giménez is standing out as one of the best players in Mexico and his performances with Feyenoord are not going unnoticed. All this suggests that the time of the 'baby' within Feyenoord is going to end sooner rather than later, since the club understands that the transfer is impossible to avoid.
However, the board's idea is to retain him at least until the summer, although the Premier League has intentions to change that, as West Ham United has its sights on Giménez, reports The Times.
The Hammers team sees Giménez as the ideal future striker for the club. With Michael Antonio's injury and seniority, the London club is on the hunt for a generational replacement for the Jamaican and considers Santiago as the best option. of the market, since they know that his current performance is already outstanding, but they consider him with the potential to go even further and give years of glory to the club. The source points out that West Ham are assessing the timing of bidding for the transfer this winter.
2023 was a crazy year for Santiago Giménez. The Mexican rose from the harsh and for many unfair blow of being eliminated from the 2022 World Cup and went on to break records both in the history of Mexican football and in Feyenoord. Furthermore, the forward shone for giving the Gold Cup to the Mexican National Team with an excellent goal on his part and if that were not enough, he finished the calendar year among the top scorers in the entire planet, a clear sign that his present is excellent. and its bright future.
