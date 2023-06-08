The English club West Ham United won the Conference League final against the Italian Fiorentina on Wednesday evening. The winning goal was scored by Jarrod Bowen in the 90th minute. The game, which was played in Prague, ended in 2-1 for the English.

After the break, the opening goal fell for West Ham. Saïd Benrahma scored the first goal of the final after a penalty kick. But a few minutes later it was a draw again, when Giacomo Bonaventura put in the ball for Fiorentina. Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi suffered a head injury in the first half after someone from the crowd threw something on the pitch. The player was able to continue playing football after a few minutes with a bandage around his head.

West Ham United, under coach David Moyes, eliminated AZ in the semi-finals. After that game, a huge brawl broke out at the bottom of the main stand. AZ supporters harassed the staff of West Ham United, who were there. The supporters involved in that incident were sentenced this week to community service and prison sentences.

Prior to the final, the police in Prague already arrested sixteen fans, ANP news agency reports. Fiorentina supporters allegedly attacked West Ham United supporters. Images are circulating on Twitter of men throwing chairs outside a bar. Three people were injured, according to authorities. A police officer was also attacked.