The London Stadium was regarded as a boil among supporters of West Ham United. Their team has looked like a moldy sandwich since the move from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium. Halfway through the competition, the atmosphere in the stands of the complex near Westfield shopping center exceeds the expectations of the greatest optimist. The Hammers chasing direct qualification for the Champions League. That was also the feeling last season, but the revived team eventually had to settle for sixth place and a ticket for the Europa League.

To a large extent, the advance of The Entertainers, as a British television station called the surprise of the season, on behalf of trainer David Moyes. The Scottish coach, who has fallen into a black hole after a failed adventure at Manchester United, brings out the best in his selection with a selection of experts. Striker Michael Antonio, midfielder Declan Rice, wingers Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen and left-back Aaron Cresswell shine like never before.