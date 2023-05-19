Berlin (dpa)

West Ham United reached the final of the European Football Conference League Championship, after its 1-0 victory over its Dutch host AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of the semi-final. The first-leg match between the two teams ended with West Ham winning at home 2/1, so that the English team reached the final of the second edition of the tournament, which started last season and was won by Italian Roma, after its superiority 3/1 in the two matches.

Pablo Fornals scored the only goal of the match for West Ham in the fourth minute of calculated time instead of lost for the second half. West Ham will meet the winner of the other semi-final confrontation between Swiss Basel and Italian Fiorentina.