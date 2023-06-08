Straight

Only Inter in the Champions League, and against Manchester City, can give Italian football a continental title this season, which was competing for a historic treble in European competitions and has already seen the first two options pass by. Roma was left without the Europa League against Sevilla and this Wednesday Fiorentina could not succeed Jose Mourinho’s team in the list of winners of the new Conference League because they lost to West Ham United, who add their second European title after the Cup Winners’ Cup they won in 1965. He was mourned by Fiorentina, who had also just lost another final, this one for the Italian Cup, against Inter.

1 Terracciano, Luca Ranieri (Igor Julio, min. 84), Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Biraghi, Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora (Antonin Barak, min. 92), Nicolás González, Cristian Kouame (Riccardo Saponara, min. 61) and Jovic (Arthur Cabral, min. 45) 2 Areola, Naif Aguerd, Zouma (Thilo Kehrer, min. 61), Emerson, Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paquetá, Benrahma (Fornals, min. 76), Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio (Ogbonna, min. 93) goals 0-1 min. 62: Benrahma. 1-1 min. 67: Bonaventure. 1-2 min. 90: Jarrod Bowen. Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande Yellow cards Benrahma (min. 30), Naif Aguerd (min. 53), Rolando Mandragora (min. 66), Duncan (min. 67), Nikola Milenkovic (min. 74), Sofyan Amrabat (min. 85) and Jarrod Bowen (min. .97)

After 43 years without celebrating a title (an English Cup in 1980), with the only baggage of a European title lifted by Bobby Moore a year before lifting the Jules Rimet Cup at Wembley, coach David Moyes decided that the West’s plan Ham United in a final should be folding in their field, joining two lines of four men in front of the goalkeeper and waiting for the opponent’s decision to go on the counter or scratch some episodic action from set pieces. After spending 194 million euros on transfers this summer and entering just 21, at the culmination of a career in which he barely won an English Super Cup against Wigan as soon as he inherited Sir Alex Ferguson’s position at Manchester United, Moyes flattened his team to turn the match into a trifle. He was helped by Fiorentina, who took the ball between the complacency of their rival and the scarcity of resources to manage it.

Everything happened between tensions and rigidities. The Italian team tried to move the rival, but they did so in a panic, upset by the possibility that when he lost the ball he would offer spaces that would make him vulnerable. He barely tested Areola and even suffered some anxiety, for example in a throw-in that West Ham placed on the penalty spot and that after the corresponding melee ended in a shot from Rice near the post.

Little else happened until at game time a first goal opened the game. Or at least altered moods and even intentions. Until then, the night in Prague was as rough as it was the day, in which incidents between both hobbies were reported with around twenty detainees. Some West Ham fans decided that their stamp should also remain in the stadium. There they hydrated themselves with a kind of plastic jugs that, once emptied, became projectiles to be thrown onto the field. One of them hit Biraghi’s head and made a gap, an unfortunate stoppage in a game that did not pick up pace, but in which Fiorentina was able to score in the last action before the half. Nico González took a monumental cross and Kouamé headed the post, Jovic pushed the rebound into the net, but the former Real Madrid striker was offside.

After the break, West Ham was encouraged to wait for their rival a few steps higher. Given that Fiorentina was not able to progress, it did not seem a bad idea to try to recover the ball a little closer to their goal. It’s not like Moyes jumped into the pool without a float, but something seemed to change because the game stopped being a tasteless monologue from the Italian team. And along the way, he found himself ahead on the scoreboard thanks to an accidental penalty, a handball from Biraghi in which the VAR helped Carlos Del Cerro, who was retiring from refereeing and, always excellent in leading matches, there was no seen the violation in real time. Benrahma scored from eleven meters and risked an expulsion because after the goal he went up to the stands when he already had a warning.

Fiorentina took five minutes to equalize, great news for the team given the fur of the rival in front of them. He did not have time to get West Ham more locks before Nico González won an aerial ball and the veteran Bonaventura crossed a shot into the net. Everything stirred, but the irons They took care that things returned to their place. He covered himself again and hoped that the fatigue of some and others would show a loophole through which to sneak towards victory. He found Lucas Paquetá on the verge of completing the ninety minute mark. He stepped on a ball that was loose in the midfield and polished his left foot to place it behind the defense viola and leave Bowen before the goalkeeper. The goal rewarded a gruesome plan, but nobody remembers the details on these occasions. David Moyes, who came close to losing his job several times this season, celebrated like there was no tomorrow. And perhaps, if it is about winning, there is not.

