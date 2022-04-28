West Ham United have a date with history tonight at the London Stadium (9:00 p.m.). The group led by David Moyes will face the Frankfurt Eintracht in the first leg of the semifinals of the Europe Leaguewhich could become the Hammers’ first European title since their birth in 1895 (follow the match live on As.com).

Eintratch have more experience in these competitions, lifting the old UEFA Cup in 1980 and falling in the European Cup final in 1960 against Real Madrid. In 1976, moreover, the German team was defeated by West Ham in other semi-finals, but in this case from the Cup of Europe. This is the only precedent between both clubs, who want to sneak into the final in Seville, on May 18.

Declan Rice will be the captain of West Ham and will lead his team from midfield, as he has done in previous pairings with Seville and Lyon. Two teams that, in principle, started as favorites, but were surprised by the push of the Londoners. Something similar happened to Barcelona with Eintratch, who took the Camp Nou from the hand of Philip Kostic, author of a double

In the other semi-finals, Glasgow Rangers will try to do the same against RB Leipzigalthough it will be very difficult. The team of the Bundesliga counts in its ranks with stars like Nkunku, André Silva or Dani Olmoand passed over the Atalanta. That is why, tonight, the Scots, who will be led by RamseyThey will try to get out unscathed. Red Bull Arena.