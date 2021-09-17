The eighth and the first classified of the Premier League meet this Sunday in the fifth day of the highest competition in English football. These are two of the five clubs that still have not lost in the league.
West Ham United and Manchester United will meet for the 111th time in a clash historically dominated at the level of victories by the red devils (56 vs 25), in addition to 29 tables. In fiefdom hammer, the balance is favorable to the locals (19 vs 15), with 19 draws on the scoreboard.
On which channel can I watch West Ham United – Manchester United?
On Spain It can be seen on DAZN 1 from 3:00 p.m.
On Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 08:00 a.m.
ESPN will broadcast the game on Ecuador, Peru and Colombia (08: 00h), Chile and Venezuela (09: 00h) and Argentina (10: 00h).
On USA It can be seen on NBCSN and Telemundo in the time bracket between New York (06:00 am) and Los Angeles (09:00 am).
How can I stream West Ham United – Manchester United?
On Spain It can be followed on the website and the DAZN app, in the same way as those of Movistar +.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America it can be followed on Star +.
On USA It can be followed on the web and the NBC Sports app, Telemundo Deportes en Vivo and SiriusXM FC.
Where will West Ham United – Manchester United take place?
The venue for the meeting will be the London Olympic Stadium, with a capacity for 66,000 spectators. In England there are no capacity restrictions, so there is the possibility that all seats are occupied.
What was the last result between West Ham United and Manchester United?
The last meeting between the two clubs was on March 14, 2021, on the 28th match of the last Premier League season. On that occasion, the scene of the crash was Old Trafford and the red devils They won by the minimum (1-0) thanks to an own goal by Craig Dawson.
WEST HAM UNITED
The Londoners have won two wins against Newcastle United (2-4) and Leicester City (4-1), as well as two draws against Crystal Palace (2-2) and Southampton (0-0).
They tie for third place in the highest scoring teams (10) alongside Everton. On the other hand, up to nine have conceded less than them (5) in these first days, having the same as Crystal Palace.
David Moyes will not be able to count on Michail Antonio, sent off in the last round.
MANCHESTER UNITED
The red devils They have beaten Leeds United (5-1), Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1) and Newcastle United (4-1) so far this season, also adding a draw (1-1) against Southampton.
Together with Manchester City, they are the two highest-scoring teams (11) in the competition. Four clubs have conceded fewer, tying (3) with Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers in this section.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not have Edinson Cavani, Amad Diallo or Marcus Rashford available.
WEST HAM UNITED (1-4-2-3-1)
Lukasz Fabianski – Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal – Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice – Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen – Nikola Vlasic
MANCHESTER UNITED (1-4-2-3-1)
David De Gea – Luke Shaw, Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba – Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood – Cristiano Ronaldo
The great start of West Ham United, an irregular team in other recent exercises, invites us to believe that we will have a very interesting game this Sunday. The offensive potential of both makes it a great incentive, although the absence of Michail Antonio seems key as it is the goal man of the capital.
Prediction: West Ham United 1 – 3 Manchester United
