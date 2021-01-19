A list of top tier football teams will soon join Fortnite – because why not, everyone else already has.

Specifically, you’ll be able to buy Fortnite characters who wear kits featuring 23 real-life clubs, including high profile names such as Man City, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Brazilian footballing legend Pelé is also getting involved, with the “Pelé’s Air Punch Emote” also soon to be available to buy.

Finally, there will be a limited-time football mode in the game. I have no idea how this will work but I’m keen to find out.

Each Fortnite football skin will come with the option to swap between any and all of the 23 clubs listed below, picked to represent a wide range of teams from around the world.

A new in-game tournament, The Pelé Cup, will go live tomorrow and let you win some of these skins for free. They’ll then go on sale in Fortnite’s item shop on Saturday.

Man City and Roma colors.