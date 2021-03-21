West Ham at home drew with Arsenal in the 29th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, March 21, and ended with a score of 3: 3. The hosts, who were leading by three goals, scored Jesse Lingard, Jared Bowen and Tomas Soucek. In addition, the Hammers scored two own goals. Souchek and Craig Dawson hit their gates. Another accurate hit on the account of Alexander Lacazetta.

West Ham have 49 points, the team is in fifth place. Arsenal have 42 points, the club is in ninth position.

Arsenal will host Liverpool on 4 April in the next round. West Ham will play Wolverhampton on the road a day later.