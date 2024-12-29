































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting West Ham – Liverpool of the Premier League, which is played at London Stadium at 6:15 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 1 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

West Ham – Liverpool

Classification and statistics between West Ham – Liverpool

West Ham comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Southampton



while Liverpool played their last Premier League match against



Leicester



. He West Ham currently occupies the position number 13 of the Premier League with 23 points, while their rival,

Liverpooloccupies the position 1 with 42 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, West Ham’s schedule, Liverpool’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.