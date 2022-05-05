AOff to Seville, off to the Europa League final. Eintracht are really in and there was no end to the celebrations when the 1-0 win over West Ham United in the second leg of the semi-finals was completed on Thursday night. The Frankfurt Arena, filled to the brim with 48,000 spectators, became a madhouse. Singing, battle cries – the joy at the extraordinary achievement was huge.

Board spokesman Axel Hellmann is right in his assessment that reaching the final would be a “milestone in the history of the club”. The last time a Frankfurt football team was in a European Cup final was 42 years ago. At that time there were two finals in the UEFA Cup against Borussia Mönchengladbach – and the winner was Eintracht.

Now on May 18 there is that one final in Seville and Eintracht’s opponents are Glasgow Rangers. The Scots defeated RB Leipzig 3-1.

Loud applause erupted for the first time 50 minutes before kick-off when goalkeeper Kevin Trapp entered the pitch for his warm-up program. Peter Fischer provided the first emotional high point, before the ball even rolled. The President took advantage of the opportunity to thank the 100,000 members who Eintracht recently found united under one roof.

“That’s twice the hut full,” said Fischer fervently. Addressing the fans, Eintracht’s first man expressed his wish for the game against West Ham: “Make a cauldron of it. I’m counting on you.” The fans seemed to have listened to Fischer, because as things really got going, a huge choreography was gradually revealed. “Northwest curve Frankfurt am Main – My city, my club” was written there – and the supporters kept shouting: “European Cup this year.” Flags and confetti – it was pure partying. Unfortunately also with pyrotechnics.

The “photo finish” that Glasner had hoped for did not come to fruition. Jesper Lindstrom was unable to attend West Ham’s knockout game due to his muscle injury. The personal alternative for the Dane was his Nordic teammate Jens Petter Hauge. Together with Daichi Kamada, Filip Kostic, Ansgar Knauff and Rafael Borré, the Norwegian was supposed to provide the stormy elements in the Eintracht game, with which Frankfurt wanted to inflict pain on the English. In addition, Evan Ndicka returned to the starting XI and his traditional left-back position after serving a suspension.



Early setback for Eintracht: Martin Hinteregger is injured and replaced in the 7th minute.

:



Image: dpa



From Eintracht’s point of view, the first moment of sporting shock occurred in the fourth minute. In the sprint duel with West Ham attacker Michail Antonio, Martin Hinteregger got into trouble. At full speed, the falling Frankfurt defense chief caught himself somewhat unhappily and immediately grabbed his thigh. Hinteregger dragged himself more badly than right across the lawn for three more minutes. Then he couldn’t play anymore and had to be replaced. Almamy Touré came on, immediately moving to right-back while Tuta took over the task of maintaining order in the centre.







West Ham had to win, but the Hammers did far too little for that. So it was Eintracht that took over the playful command relatively quickly. It was the nimble Hauge, who caused a stir with many tempo runs, who headed for Alphonso Areola’s goal in the 19th minute, but was brought down by Aaron Creswell just before the edge of the box.



Advantage Frankfurt: According to video evidence, West Ham’s Aaron Creswell sees the red card for an emergency brake in the 19th minute.

:



Image: dpa



Referee Jesús Gil Manzano immediately pulled out the yellow card – a wrong decision, as the subsequent study of the television pictures showed, which the Spaniard was asked to do by the video referee. So red for Creswell. From then on it was eleven Frankfurters who prepared to make the dream of the final in Seville come true against ten Englishmen.







If the starting position was already good thanks to the 2-1 first-leg win in London, it got really great in the 26th minute. When Knauff was staged on the right and passed low back into the penalty area with an overview, Borré had an easy game to score to make it 1-0. The fans in the stands were delighted – and so were Glasner’s players. The final ticket seemed as good as solved.



Rafael Borré’s goal to make it 1-0 in the 26th minute opened the scoring for Eintracht after Sevilla.

:



Image: dpa



Nevertheless, it was important to remain focused and attentive. Once, in the 44th minute, the English appeared dangerous for the first time in front of Trapp’s goal. But Ndicka saved in dire need and hit the ball out of the danger zone before crossing the goal line.

The game, which Eintracht captain Sebastian Rode described as the “absolute highlight of my career”, entered its decisive phase after the break. Could the Hammers hit back? The Eintracht defense continued to withstand the attacks of the English – and applause erupted from the ranks again and again when the game was cleared or played back to Trapp.

In one of the few Frankfurt counterattacks, it was Goncalo Paciencia, who came on for Borré and almost made it 2-0 with a shot on the turn (83rd). Touré also had a good shot, but the Frenchman missed it slightly (86′). A short time later it was over and the dream came true. Immediately after the last referee’s whistle, thousands of fans stormed onto the pitch. Concord returns to Seville. Ready to take the crown in the finale of an exciting European campaign.