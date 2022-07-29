Not only Gianluca Scamacca. West Ham, the new team of the blue striker, is very close to Filip Kostic, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger whom the Hammers coach David Moyes believes is perfect for supplying his new center forward with a cross. The negotiation with the German club has been going on for weeks, but has accelerated in the last few hours, also thanks to the mediation of Alessandro Lucci, agent of both Scamacca and Kostic, and is now one step away from the definitive handshake.

The situation

A few days ago Eintracht had rejected an offer of 15 million euros from West Ham, including bonuses, for the 29-year-old winger, relaunching with a proposal of 20 million. Even Kostic at the beginning had some doubts about the destination, given that he would play the Champions League with the German club and the Conference League with the Hammers, but given the insistence of the Londoners and their determination, the same used to close with Scamacca, he revised the your position. Also because at West Ham he would sign a contract of 5 million euros a year. Moyes, who has been looking for reinforcements for the attacking department for some time, chose Kostic because he is an experienced and talented winger already tested who sees perfect both on the pitch and in the locker room, bringing experience to the team. The investment for Kostic would bring West Ham’s summer spending well over 100 million dollars, confirming the ambitions of a team that aims to confirm itself as the first of the others in the Premier League and make way for Europe.