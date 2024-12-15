Shock in West Ham and in British football due to the death of a young club player, Oscar Fairs, only 15 years old. The West Ham United goalkeeper has died after a battle with cancer.

“It is with deep sadness that West Ham United confirms the tragic passing of our Under-15 Academy goalkeeper, Oscar Fairs, following his brave battle with cancer. Rest in peace, brave Oscar”, The club has communicated on its social networks.

The young player was diagnosed with ependymonas in August 2023 and, since then, had been fighting a seven-centimeter brain tumor that caused migraines and severe headaches.

After being diagnosed, Fairs underwent surgery seven times and underwent several chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

The team’s former captain and now sporting director, Mark Noble, has posted an emotional message on behalf of the club: “Oscar was adored by everyone at the Academy: not only was he a great goalkeeper, he was a true Hammer and a fantastic young man, who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“I have wonderful memories of Oscar playing in my garden – Lenny and his teammates adored him. He was a friendly, happy and polite young man, that he had a bright future ahead of him, and it is unimaginably devastating that he was separated from his family and friends at this age,” he continued.

Likewise, West Ham has announced that, as a sign of respect, all teams of lower categories have postponed their matches. “The club will also share information about our plans to pay tribute to Oscar, and we will ensure that his name is never forgotten,” Mark Noble’s statement concluded.