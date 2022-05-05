An the afternoon at half past two, the Römerberg becomes a stadium. All around them, the West Ham United fans, are singing, bawling, not holding the first beer of the day. And in the middle soccer balls fly back and forth. Anyone who wants can join in. It is less than six hours before it is decided whether your club will move into the Europa League final or Eintracht. “Frankfurt is hard to crack,” says Sean, who has traveled from London with friends. He was a fan “almost from birth”. His father and uncle are also loyal supporters of the London club. “You have no other choice.” He doesn’t have tickets for the game in the evening. He’ll watch the game later in one of the pubs. “Just being here is the greatest support we can give,” he says. And Frankfurt is simply “lovely”.

Catherine Iskandar Responsible editor for the “Rhein-Main” department of the Sunday newspaper.

Bob is there too. He has set up a small stand selling fan scarves with the date of the semifinals embroidered on them. Next to them are cloth hats in the club color of wine red, embroidered with: “West Ham are massive” (“West Ham is blatant”). He always travels, says Bob. “And this game will definitely be special.” He estimates the chances for his club “fifty-fifty”. One must hope. “Luck is part of it.”

Five “Bobby Moores”

The same applies to the supporters of Eintracht. But you don’t see anything of them in downtown Frankfurt this afternoon. But all the more so in the previous night. Among other things, they went to a pub behind the stock exchange and attacked British football fans there, the police reported the next morning. A video of the attack was circulated on Twitter. Someone wrote that it was “pathetic”. An attack on British guests on Schulstrasse is even worse. When it comes to the perpetrators, the police no longer speak of “Eintracht fans” but of violent criminals “who are apparently supporters of Eintracht”. Out of the group, they attacked two Brits and injured them so badly with punches and kicks that they lost consciousness. They were immediately taken to a hospital. A witness later said one of the victims “had no more teeth in his mouth.” She was “beaten out” of him.

The five “Bobby Moores” heard about it, but don’t want it to spoil their positive impression of Frankfurt. They stand in their jerseys with the number 6 of the biggest club icon in front of the “O’Reillys” opposite the main train station and toast with Beck’s, Warsteiner and Krombacher, “because German beer is better than English”. Sonny Fitzgerald, one of the “6ers”, feels “very comfortable” in Frankfurt. He came with a total of ten friends, but only one of them has a ticket for the game. He and his buddies don’t even try to get a ticket on the black market.







“We just want to have fun with the other Hammers,” he says. He hasn’t seen much of the city since he flew in from Wales around noon on Tuesday. With his buddies, he only moved between the hotel at the main train station and “O’Reillys”, a good 200 meters away. They want to go on “sightseeing” on Friday morning until departure. At the moment, the Römerberg, one kilometer away, is too far for them, and they only follow what is happening there via their social media accounts. “There’s a lot going on,” says Oliver Bolland and grabs another beer.

Meanwhile, on the Römerberg, a pane of glass breaks on one of the windows of the town hall facade because a ball flew against it. It didn’t happen intentionally, but in the intoxication of the game. The shooter is still being questioned by the police. The officials, who are also observing the situation from the balcony of the Kaisersaal, still allow the peaceful kick to continue. Bryan Rodgers thinks it’s “fantastic”. “I’ve never seen such a kick,” says the 63-year-old fan. And he’s seen a lot, he’s been to all games in the current Europa League season. In Seville he has already made acquaintance with Eintracht supporters. He only heard about the excesses of violence from other “Hammers”.









He says such attacks happen all the time because of the bad reputation English fans from the past have. In the meantime, however, there is no longer an organized hooligan scene among the Hammers fans. He is therefore sure that the Hammers supporters are not to blame for the riot. This is also confirmed by an insider from the Frankfurt fan scene. To a certain extent, the violent criminals from their own scene legitimized their attacks with the past of the English fan scenes. In fact, there are no more opponents on the English side. He therefore considers it unlikely that there will be fights, which are still common in the German hooligan scene.







“Just have fun”

Benn Smith, one of the “Bobby Moores” at “O’Reilly”, is keen to praise the Frankfurt fan scene over the green clover despite the ugly incidents. “What they pulled off in London and in our stadium last week was unique. There has never been anything like this from any fans in Europe,” he says appreciatively. The fans from England, the proportion of women in the very low single-digit percentage range, meanwhile also leave a positive impression. The restaurateurs at the Römer are not complaining. And the taxi driver Ahmed Raschid, who has repeatedly brought loads of fans into the city from the airport, only knows of “polite people” to report.

The “Hammers” reinforce this when a newlywed couple step out of the Römer. It is cheered wildly as it strides across the square. The bride has to laugh. You don’t expect a reception like that when you order your squad.