Chris Knoll (58), better known in London as Knollsy, became famous overnight after the AZ-West Ham United match in Alkmaar on Thursday evening. A large group of AZ supporters, wearing hoods and balaclavas, stormed a part of the stand where family of the West Ham players were sitting after the semi-final in the Conference League. However, a small group of Britons managed to prevent that by standing at the top of the stairs and hitting the AZ hooligans back with bare hands. Only after a few minutes did the riot police take over their work.

“I’m not a hero, and there was someone else who stopped them,” Knoll told British media, referring to another man who was seen hitting himself in videos. “I didn’t want them to get to the people behind me. I just thought the best defense would be to get up there at the top of the stairs and try to stop them there. I just decided I wasn’t going to let them come up.” The Londoner denies that he himself is part of the hard core of West Ham. “I am a regular season ticket holder.” See also Football | The club in Germany's second division has a huge goal: plans to make the games free for spectators

West Ham play the last home game of the English football season against Leeds United today. On social media, part of the stadium can be seen standing up and applauding as Knoll walks onto his regular section. They also chant ‘we love you Knollsy, we do’, writes The Mirror.

