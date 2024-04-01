London (Reuters)

David Moyes, coach of West Ham United, competing in the English Premier League, said that midfielder Kalvin Phillips, loaned to the team, needs support, and that the club will provide him with all the help he needs, as the England national team player’s modest performances continue.

Phillips, 28, had spent a difficult period with Manchester City, after joining him from Leeds United in a deal valued at 45 million pounds ($56.43 million) in 2022.

The player started six times in 18 months, and joined West Ham last January on a loan contract until the end of the season.

Cameras captured Phillips, who has four years left on his contract with Manchester City, last Saturday, pointing at a fan, after criticism of his performance during West Ham's 4-3 defeat against Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

Phillips caused a controversial penalty kick, minutes after his participation from the bench, which paved the way for Newcastle to make a huge comeback in the match at St. James Park.

Moyes told reporters, “Calvin is a human being, and what he needs is support and people helping him, which is what we will do, and we need our fans to provide the support that all our players need. Calvin is a really good player, and I think we can still benefit from the time he will spend with us here.” .