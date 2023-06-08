West Ham coach and a lesson: he gave his father the champion’s medal

david moyestechnician of West Ham Unitedassured that winning the Conference League is the best moment of his sports career and added that in his long career he has not been able to experience many moments like this.

“This is fantastic,” said the Scotsman after his team’s 2-1 defeat of Fiorentina in the Conference League final.

“I have had a very long career in football and I have not had many moments like this. They are not very common. This is great. We have won the competition unbeaten, which is incredible. Last year we only lost in the semi-finals,” he declared.

“It’s the best moment of my career. Winning at the last minute doesn’t happen very often. It can happen against you, but today is an incredible feeling. This competition has been very nice, the players have been fantastic”, added

Moyes at BT Sport.

Once the coach received the champion’s medal, he handed it over to his father, who has always accompanied him.

“I felt like he should be the first to wear that medal,” he said.

What a beautiful moment today, after West Ham’s Conference League title. David Moyes wins his FIRST title as DT, after a 25-year career. What do you do when you receive the champion medal? She looks for her 87-year-old father and hangs it on him… 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/DoYOA6nOYf — Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) June 8, 2023

