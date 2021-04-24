Chelsea awaits one of the most important weeks in its recent history, with the semi-finals of the European Cup against Real Madrid. The spirits of the Super League have already calmed down slightly and now the blues can focus on football, after a scoreless draw against Brighton that complicates their chances of getting into the top four.

Those of Thomas Tuchel are still the main favorites to get into Champions positions, but the setback against Brighton means that they cannot let go or fail against West Ham. Right now, the two teams are tied on points and behind Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton lurk.

With part of his mind set on the game against Real Madrid on Tuesday, the truth is that Tuchel cannot be reserving many players either and will have the absences of Mateo Kovacic, injured and who will not be in the first leg against Madrid, and Thiago Silva, who is not ready yet.

Debate is expected in goal, with the possible ownership of Edouard Mendy, after Kepa played and kept his clean sheet against Brighton.

For this match we recommend less than 2.5 goals to 1.8.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.