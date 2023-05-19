After today’s rounds of the semifinals, we already know the two finalists who will compete in the 2022/23 Conference League. West Ham and Fiorentina have qualified after defeating AZ Alkmaar and Basel, respectively, and now they dream of winning the trophy. Their path to the final has not been easy, this is all they have gone through until reaching the last round:
How did West Ham reach the Conference final?
The English have proven to be one of the favorites to win the competition from the first minute. In a group with anderlecht, silkeborg and FCSB as rivals they ended unbeaten, 6 of 6 victories. He AEK Larnaca He was his rival in the round of 16, and they were never a threat to the ‘hammers’. 0-2 in the first leg and 4-0 in the second leg, making it 6-0 on aggregate to go through to the next round. In quarters, the people sowed a little more doubt at West Ham. A 1-1 draw in the first leg left everything to be decided in London, and there they did not fail. 4-1 to close the tie and move on to the semis.
Now in the semifinals, AZ Alkmaar has taken the tie to the end but West Ham has finally managed to eliminate the Dutch team. The 2-1 draw in England seemed enough to tie their first trip to a Conference League final, and in the second leg a goal from Pablo Fornals in minute 95 ended AZ’s options.
How did Fiorentina reach the Conference final?
After qualifying for the Conference League last season, the Italian team came across a group made up of the Istanbul Basaksehirhe Heart of Midlothian and the RFS. They qualified for the elimination phase second in the group tied on points with Basaksehir but with a worse goal difference. In the first round, the sivasspor It was not a very difficult opponent for the Italians, who won the aggregate 5-1. In the quarterfinals, the Lech Poznań they suffered in the first leg and lost 1-4, but in the second leg they equalized the tie, although Fiore got rid of the problem leaving the score 2-3.
In the semifinals, the tie was complicated for the Italians three, losing the first leg 1-2, but Basel did not know how to manage that income achieved and another 1-2 sent the tie to extra time. A last-gasp goal from Barak sends Fiorentina to Prague.
When will the 2023 Conference League final be?
The Conference League final will be played this year at the Eden Arena in Prague on June 7. The headquarters thus moves from Tirana, where Rome won with José Mourinho in command, to the Czech Republic.
