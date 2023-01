How did you feel about the content of this article?

Participation of Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, during a NATO conference in November 2022. | Photo: EFE

Western leaders are meeting this Friday (20) at the American air base in Ramstein, in western Germany, where commitments of concrete military aid to Ukraine by the western powers are expected.

At the heart of the discussion is the shipment of German-made Leopard 2 armored fighting vehicles requested by Ukraine.

The German modu operandis until now has been to coordinate the deployment with the allies and, according to reports in the German press, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US President Joe Biden that his country would only send the Leopard 2 if the US also sent the tanks. Abrams.

Singh recalled that the US has already supplied Ukraine with Bradley tanks and will continue to send equipment to Kiev.

Although similar to a tank, Bradleys are battle tanks with lighter armor and a smaller gun, typically a 25mm gun compared to the 120mm Abrams.

Although the US has several armored cars, the Abrams is the only tank proper: it is larger, has a mobile turret equipped with a large cannon, and has track drive.

Since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the US has sent more than $26.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine.