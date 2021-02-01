From China to the United States, they spoke out about the military seizure of power after arresting the government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. While for Western countries this represents a blow to democracy in transition, the Chinese government asked the multiple Burmese actors to “properly manage their differences.”

What for the armed forces of Myanmar is the solution to what they consider to be fraudulent parliamentary elections, for different countries is an attack on that democracy in transition.

And it is that the Burmese military arrested the leader of the government, President Win Myint and several members of the cabinet on the same day that the elected parliamentarians were sworn in on November 8.

Those elections gave an overwhelming victory to the already ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Since the results began to come to light, the opposition considered them a fraud and did not accept them as valid.

The accusations came especially from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), the main opposition formation created by the heirs of the military regime that ruled in Myanmar between 1962 and 2011. And now the armed forces deal a new blow with the arrest of government leaders and the appointment of military commander Ming Aung Hlaing as the country’s new leader.

A rejection from the West

Just two days ago, the UN and the Western countries’ embassies in Myanmar said they were concerned about the possibility of a military intervention in that nation. Although the Burmese army assured that it would protect the constitution and act in accordance with the law, the fears of the international representatives were realized.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said what happened represented “a severe blow to the democratic reforms in Myanmar.” “The Secretary-General urges military leaders to respect the will of the Myanmar people and adhere to democratic norms, and any differences should be resolved through peaceful dialogue,” he added in your statement.

The United States also viewed the events as a threat to democracy and threatened repercussions. “The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these measures are not reversed,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in your statement.

From the European Commission, the call was to “restore legitimate civil government, in accordance with the country’s constitution and the November elections” and to release “immediately and unconditionally” all those detained, as expressed in its Twitter account of the president of the organization, Ursula von der Leyen.

I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar. The legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country’s constitution & the November elections. I call for the immediate & unconditional release of all those detained. https://t.co/YbIkxLZlve – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 1, 2021

Neither she nor Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, detailed the possible measures that the 27 countries of the European bloc could take against the coup. That body had already sanctioned Myanmar generals for the killings of Rohingya Muslims and also imposed an arms embargo on the Southeast Asian country.

France took a position similar to that of Von der Leyen and considered that the arrest and transfer of legislative, executive and judicial powers to the army “is an unacceptable threat to the democratic process that began 10 years ago,” according to the minister. French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The position of Japan and China, Myanmar’s two strategic partners

Japan, one of Myanmar’s strategic trading partners, also considers that the state of emergency decreed by the Burmese military “damages the democratic process”, as the Japanese chief of staff, Katsunobu Kato, put it.

The Japanese position is relevant because that country has contributed to strengthening relations between the civil authorities and the Myanmar army, especially after the first parliamentary elections that took place in 2015 and that ended half a century of military rule.

Economically, Japan has been key in Myanmar and an important partner of the other nine countries that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as it has financed the development of its capacities to contain Chinese influence in the China Sea. Southern and Indian Ocean.

It is from this position that the Japanese government “strongly calls on the military to quickly restore democracy,” according to Kato.

In the same vein, ASEAN spoke out and said that member countries – such as Myanmar – must adhere to the principles of democracy and the rule of law. “We encourage the search for dialogue, reconciliation and return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar,” he said. the organization through a statement.

The other relevant ally of the Burmese has been precisely China, as it supported Myanmar during its former military dictatorship and then worked closely with Aung San Suu Kyi and the civilian government that she led. The reason for this is the economic interests that the Chinese have in the oil and gas pipelines that run through the Burmese country.

Although China did not expressly condemn the coup, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin assured that they hope that all parties in Myanmar “can properly handle their differences under the constitution and legal framework and safeguard political and social stability. ”. Wenbin also said that they have “noticed what happened” in the Southeast Asian country and that the Chinese authorities are “in the process of better understanding the situation.”

Just last month, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, met with military chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has now assumed power in Myanmar.

Military affirm that there will be elections, but do not say when

Amid international reactions, the military junta led by Major General Min Aung Hlaing met to discuss various issues in the country. One of the conclusions they reached, according to an article published on an official military website, is that there will be free and fair elections and that the army would hand over power to the winning party.

The publication maintains that the commander-in-chief would have pledged to practice “the genuine and flourishing multi-party democratic system of discipline” fairly. However, the military power did not speak of a specific date for the elections or any deadline. In addition, since they assumed power, they announced that the state of emergency and their tenure as head of government would last one year.

With Reuters and AP