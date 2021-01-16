The West Brom, with two penalties of the Brazilian Matheus Pereira, showed that he is alive by beating Wolves at the Molineux stadium, 2-3, and break his losing streak that had led him to get only 2 points in the last seven games in the Premier. The victory, second for the team in eighteen days of the Premier, where it had not won since November 28, 2020, nor allows West Brom to leave the relegation places, where it is penultimate, but if, at least, it does not drop almost definitely as it is now three points from the salvation zone.

The Brazilian Matheus Pereira scored the 0-1 penalty (min.8), which Portuguese Fabio Silva equaled in 38. Ivorian Willy Boly scored the 2-1 before the break (m.43). In the second half, the Nigerian Semi Ajayi scored the tie at two (m.52) and, again, Pereira and also from a penalty established the 2-3 (m.56) that would ultimately be final.