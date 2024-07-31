US, Britain and France block draft Security Council statement on Haniyeh’s killing

The United States, Britain and France have blocked a draft UN Security Council press statement proposed by Russia on the assassination of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said, reports RIA News.

According to Iravani, the draft press statement that Russia proposed “to condemn Israel’s brutal act” was blocked by three countries at a UN Security Council meeting.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered strikes on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas Politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.