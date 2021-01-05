Asansol: Two party leaders, including a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal State Committee, were allegedly attacked by suspected Trinamool Congress (TMC) people at different places. Police officials said gunmen opened fire on his car near Krishnendu Mukherjee’s house in Asansol in West Vardhman district, but the attackers failed to open the car door, saving his life.

Apart from this, local BJP leader Sabek Ali was shot and injured in Ratua in Malda district. Ali’s car stopped in the back of a truck during the attack. Both leaders blamed the Trinamool Congress for these attacks. On the other hand, the state’s ruling party Trinamool Congress dismissed these allegations. Officials said that these cases are being investigated.

On this matter, Krishnendu Mukherjee said, “When I was returning from Kolkata to my house in Hirapur, Asansol on Sunday night, three unknown people stopped my car near my house and tried to open the doors.” Failing to open the door, he opened fire indiscriminately on the vehicle. I suspect that these people were Trinamool Congress goons.

The attacker escaped from the scene

He said, “The driver shouted for help and I played the horn repeatedly to grab the attention of the local people, after which the attackers fled from the spot.” Mukherjee alleged that the Trinamool is behind this attack. He said that he has informed senior BJP leaders about the incident.

At the same time, Tapas Banerjee, MLA from Asansol South of Trinamool Congress, dismissed the allegations. He alleged that Mukherjee is an accused in cases of extortion, smuggling and murder and the reason for this incident may be his old enmity. An official of the Hirapur police station said that a complaint has been received from Mukherjee and footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being viewed.

Hand shot

In another incident, gunmen opened fire on Sabek Ali in Barel area, who was in his hand. He was returning home after doing some party work. Police said that Ali has been admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital. The attack took place when Ali’s driver stopped the car behind the truck parked on the middle road and in the meantime three legs came out from one side of the truck and started firing.

According to police sources, the driver drove the car from there and took Ali to the hospital. In the complaint lodged with the police, the husband and daughter of the local Trinamool Panchayat head have been accused of being involved in the attack. State BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu called it a planned attack after meeting Ali in the hospital. At the same time, Trinamool District President of Malda called it the result of the BJP’s infighting.

