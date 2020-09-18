Tribute made by making statue of Sushant Sculptor Sukanto Ray told that he made a tribute to him by making this idol of Sushant Singh Rajput. He told that he loved Sushant very much. Sukanton was deeply saddened by his sudden death. He wanted to pay tribute to Sushant and hence has tried to pay tribute to him by making art as a medium.

If the householders want, they will also build an idol for them Sukantas told, ‘I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family has requested for the statue of Sushant, then I will make a new statue.

Museum built on the lines of Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London Sukantas unveiled Sushant’s wax statue on Thursday. Sukantas told that he has built a museum in his house on the lines of Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London, where he keeps wax statues. In this museum, he will keep the statue of Sushant.

Anyone can see the idol of Sushant The sculptor said that he unveiled the statue on Thursday and placed it in the museum. The museum will be open to the general public. One can come and see Sushant’s idol and take photographs with him.

Apart from Sushant, his sculptures are also in the museum He has already made statues of many more famous people in Sukant’s home museum. He said that his museum also has statues of Amitabh Bachchan, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Ravindra Nath Tagore.

