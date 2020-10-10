Kolkata: On Thursday, there was a clash between West Bengal police and BJP workers. During this, a video of the alleged beating of a Sikh security personnel came out in which his turban is opened. West Bengal police gave a clarification about this. The police said that the turban was opened automatically during the scuffle, our officer did not try to do so.

The police of West Bengal tweeted that it has never been our aim to hurt the sentiments of any community. The West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to wear his turban back before arrest.

The police also shared the man’s photo and said, “The attached photo has been clicked just before being taken to the police station.” We are committed to our duty to maintain law and order in the state. “

West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state (2/2) pic.twitter.com/BnTWztfDGW – West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

Let me tell you that before tweeting this video, cricketer Harbhajan Singh had expressed strong resentment. He had demanded action from the Chief Minister of the state, Mamta Banerjee.

In-charge of BJP in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya was also targeted. He tweeted that the security force Balwinder Singh was beaten by the West Bengal Police on the road and insulted his turban, he is a capable soldier! He has also done several military courses! The humiliation of such brave people is sad in Mamta Raj. Such policemen should be punished!

Explain that BJP workers marched towards ‘Nabanna’ over the alleged deteriorating state of law and order in the state. During this time many parts of Kolkata and Howrah were affected. The police dispersed the crowd. Many policemen, including many BJP leaders and workers, were also injured during this period.

