Highlights: Wrangling between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Governor Dhankhar said on the sharing of powers, ‘Do not force to see Article 154’

Mamta Banerjee wrote a letter asking the officials to stay away from ordering

The Governor wrote a letter to the DGP regarding the law and order of West Bengal

Kolkata

There has been a long-running feud between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, on Monday, the fight became more intense when the governor gave a warning to the state government citing the example of Article 154 of the Constitution. Dhankhar said, “I have been ignored for a long time, if this remains, then I am forced to use Article 154 of the constitution which says that the powers of the state will be vested in the governor.”

In a press conference on Monday, Dhankhar said that law and order in the state has completely collapsed and Maoist insurgency is raising its head. Actually, two days ago, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Governor asking him to work within the scope of the Constitution. Dhankar wrote a letter to the DGP regarding law and order, on which the Chief Minister has expressed his displeasure. Mamta said in a 9-page letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that he should avoid crossing the power limit and ignore the chief minister’s post and give orders to state officials.



Mamta’s letter, ‘Governor should work with the help of Chief Minister, this is the essence of democracy’

In her letter to the governor, Mamta said, “The allegations leveled by the governor include unacceptable verdicts and sarcasm against the police and the West Bengal government.” I am very sad and sad after reading your letter and the comments made about DGP. Also sad to see your twitter post about this. According to Article 163, you need to work according to the help and advice of your Chief Minister and Cabinet and this is the essence of our democracy. So stay away from ignoring the Chief Minister and giving orders to the state officials.

What is Article 154 of the Constitution?

The relationship of the governor and the states has been elaborated in several articles in the constitution. According to the provisions of Article 154 of the Constitution, the executive power of the state shall vest in the Governor. According to Article 154 (1), the executive power of the state will be vested in the Governor and he will use it as per this constitution by himself or by his subordinate officers.

Governor Dhankhar and Mamta Banerjee’s friendship is outdated!

Explain that the dispute between Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not new. The views of Dhankhar and Mamta Banerjee have not been reconciled since the responsibility of the post of Governor of the state and many times there has been a lot of conflict between the two. On Sunday itself, the Governor in his letter to Mamta said that why the state government is becoming a middleman in the PM Kisan Yojana of the Center? He wrote that there is no forgetting of Amfan relief and corruption in PDS. Dhankhar said, “Now is the time to show fairness with farmers in a transparent manner.” Actually, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Center saying that she is ready to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana in West Bengal, provided the money is given to the people through the state government. The Governor has expressed apprehension over Mamata Banerjee’s proposal that it may open new avenues of corruption.