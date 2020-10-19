Highlights: Calcutta High Court gave a major verdict on Monday due to Corona epidemic

Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court has given a major verdict on Monday due to the Corona epidemic. The High Court has said that Durga Puja Pandal no entry zone will be declared in West Bengal. During this time, no devotee will get a chance to visit the pandal. Only the organizers will be able to come to the Durga Puja pandals.

According to the information, in view of Covid-19 in West Bengal, this time Durga Puja committees have arranged a virtual ‘Darshan’, preventing the arrival of devotees. However, many other Durga Puja associations say that the festival is steeped in a spirit of inclusiveness and visitors cannot be stopped from visiting the pandals. He has assured to take all necessary steps to handle the crowd and ensure safety.

Glimpse of mata durga idol through youtube channels

At least two big puja organizers Santosh Mitra Square and Debadaru Phatak of Kolkata city have announced that this time outsiders will not be allowed to come. He has said that people can get a glimpse of the idol of Goddess Durga through their YouTube channels and can perform rituals.