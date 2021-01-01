Political infighting has intensified before the assembly elections in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being given one blow after another by the BJP. Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined BJP after leaving Trinamool Congress, told on Friday that his brother and Trinamool leader Soumendu will join BJP along with many activists. Soumendu was recently removed from the post of administrator of Kontai Municipality.Suvendu said in a meeting in East Medinipur that Soumendu would join the saffron party during the day along with some councilors and 5,000 Trinamool Congress workers. He claimed that the Taranmool Congress would collapse soon. On the occasion of the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress, he said that my younger brother Soumendu Kontai will join the BJP on Friday.

Lotus will bloom in every house

Suvendu Adhikari said that Somendu will be accompanied by 5,000 councilors and 5,000 grassroots workers of the Trinamool Congress. Let me tell you that Soumendu had said on Thursday that lotus will bloom in every house, indicating that he can join BJP by following the footsteps of his brother.