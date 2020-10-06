Two persons have been arrested by the CID in the case related to the murder of BJP strongman Manish Shukla in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. On this, Manish Shukla’s father said on Tuesday that the family has no faith in the CID investigation initiated by the state government. He said that the criminals arrested by the CID are history-sheeters and they will be released within a few days.In a special interview with Times Now, the father of BJP leader Manish Shukla said, ‘Our lives have been ruined. He (Manish Shukla) was a talented student. He did BSc, MSc IT and then LLB. He did politics after college. He was very popular and also helpful to the poor. He had also taken up the task of educating 120 poor children.

BJP leader’s father demands CBI inquiry

Manish Shukla’s father said that CID arrested Mohammad Khurram and Gulab Sheikh in the murder case. He told Times Now that these people have a criminal record. They get arrested and also come out. He said that we had demanded a CBI inquiry as only CBI can go to the depth of the case.

BJP termed TMC as ‘political terrorism’

Manish Shukla, a councilor of Titagarh municipality in North Pargana, was shot and killed by two bike-riding assailants on Sunday. The BJP leadership in the state blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the killing. State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh condemned the assassination, terming it TMC’s political terrorism.

Kailash Vijayvargiya met Governor

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and complained about the killing of political activists in the state. Dilip Ghosh said in a tweet that the horrific murder of Manish Shukla, a young BJP leader, lawyer and councilor, is condemnable. Can any justice be expected from this state government? Political terrorism of TMC? ”