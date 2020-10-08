In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a demonstration. Hundreds of activists from across the state are holding rallies. Demonstrations have started at various places. In view of this demonstration of BJP, a heavy police force has been deployed outside the party headquarters. BJP’s protest is against the continuous killing of BJP leaders and workers in the state. This movement has been named ‘Nabanna Chalo’.The BJP has four major rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. Three of the four rallies are being held in Kolkata, the capital of Bengal alone. A rally is to leave from Sibpur to Secretariat in Howrah.

Hundreds of workers present

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the national general secretary of the party has arrived to join the BJP’s Nabanna Chalo movement. Apart from this, state party president Dilip Ghosh, national vice president Mukul Roy, including all party leaders and workers have come on the road. It is being said that hundreds of party workers and leaders can join this demonstration.

Police force on the road

Force deployed on anticipation of ruckus

Mamata Banerjee’s government has deployed heavy police force to avoid any incident. The crowd is being stopped. The state government has expressed apprehension that the protest may be furious. The force has been deployed due to the possibility of uproar. The rumor is being closely monitored.

Carts of water canon

The West Bengal government has kept the police on high alert. Water canon carts have been installed at places where public meetings are to be held. Barricading has been done on the streets.

BJP workers reached in large numbers

BJP councilor was killed

Let us tell you that in the North 24 Parganas, Municipal Councilor Manish Shukla was shot dead on Sunday evening by assailants riding on a motorcycle in Titagarh, about 20 km from here. The officer said that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) raided several places after tracing CCTV footage of Titagarh Road and arrested three people.