Kolkata West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in Bolpur in Birbhum today. In response to the road show of Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee will do a three and a half kilometer long road show from Dakbangla Mor in Bolpur to Jamboni at 12 noon. Apart from this, there is a program of marching on foot along with the schedule in his program. On December 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah demonstrated power in Bolpur and strongly targeted CM Mamata Banerjee, along with claiming to form the BJP government in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Mamta Banerjee targeted BJP

The CM and TMC chief of the state, Mamta Banerjee, the road show that will be held in Bolpur in Birbhum district today is also a way to show the power of the government. Let me tell you that Mamta Banerjee does her roadshow on foot. Significantly, Mamta Banerjee, who reached Bolpur in Birbhum to do a roadshow, has indirectly targeted the BJP and said that outsiders have captured Vishwa Bharati University. A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the university’s 100-year program, but Mamata Banerjee did not reach.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit back

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, while replying to Mamta Banerjee, has said that Didi is scared of the Prime Minister’s address in the Vishwabharati University, that is why she is talking about occupation of outsiders.

Amit Shah did road show on 20 December

Let us tell you that Home Minister Amit Shah also did a road show on 20 December from Hanuman Mandir Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle in Birbhum district and he also got the support of the public, seeing that Amit Shah said that the BJP in West Bengal had reached its end Gonna blow

Mamta Banerjee appealed to activists

Mamta Banerjee told the Trinamool Congress workers to put up posters to organize bypass of National Highway No. 60 at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district, organize rallies and encircle the authorities. Local people complained that the project work was pending for the last ten years. He said in an administrative review meeting here that the unfinished work on NH 60 is a deliberate act of the Center.

