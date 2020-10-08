Highlights: Silent march in protest against lathi charge on workers during BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’ in West Bengal today

There was a clash between the police and BJP workers during the ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’, 113 activists arrested

Police shower sticks on BJYM activists, use of tear gas as well as lathis, many injured

Kolkata

In West Bengal, during the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’, the party will take out a silent march today in protest against lathi charge. Let us tell you that during the ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’ on Thursday in protest against the alleged killing of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers in Bengal, the police also nosed lathis along with water splashes, use of tear gas and water. So far 113 BJP workers have been arrested.

While the BJP attacked the Mamata government fiercely against the lathi charge on the workers, the state government has said that the march was taken without permission and that the epidemic was not within the scope of the Act’s standards.

Read: Chemical rain water showers on BJP workers in Bengal!



‘Lathicharge Mamta’s frustration on workers’

BJP national president JP Nadda said that beating peaceful protesters, throwing native bombs at them and forceful use of water canons on protest marches reflects Mamata Banerjee’s frustration as she knows that her days in power are counting.

‘1500 workers injured’

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, ‘It was told from the party that 115 BJP workers have been victims of political violence in Bengal till now. There was no substantive action from the police. There were around one lakh people in the march today (Monday). Around 1500 of our workers have been injured in this.



‘India’s most corrupt government in Bengal today’

The newly appointed head of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejashwi Surya, said on the action taken against BJP workers in Kolkata that the most corrupt government in India today is in Bengal. The youth who raises their voice against this government are killed politically. In the last 2 years, more than 120 BJP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists were murdered.

Clash between activists and police

During the BJP’s ‘Nabanna March’, there was a clash between party workers and police on Thursday when activists tried to cross the barricade. Thousands of BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah organized a march to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ on Thursday against the deteriorating law and order in the state.

State Vice President and MP injured

During the BJP’s ‘Nabanna March’, police used water cannons, tear gas as well as lathis to stop activists at Santragachhi in Howrah. In this, BJP State Vice President Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato were injured. Police also lathi-charged in Hastings area of ​​Kolkata.