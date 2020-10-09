Highlights: On police action on BJP workers, Babul Supriyo said that Bengal Police Mamata Banerjee’s pet

Terming the lathicharge of police as ‘animal-like act’, MP Babul Supriyo attacked Mamata government

Babul Supriyo said that in 2021 the public will give such a reply to the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) that she will always remember

Kolkata

On police action against BJP workers in West Bengal, BJP MP Babul Supriyo said that Bengal Police is Mamata Banerjee’s pet. In West Bengal, during the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’, party MP Babul Supriyo attacked the Mamata government, terming the lathicharge of the police as an ‘animal-like act’. Babul Supriyo said that in 2021 the public will give such a reply to the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) that she will always remember.

Babul Supriyo claimed that the Bengal Police had thrown bombs on BJP workers. He told a news channel, ‘Police lathi-charged by targeting the head of an elderly worker of ours. In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is trying to suppress the BJP’s opposition. Do not have the right to peaceful march? Why were lathicharge on them? Why was there a blue color solution in the water canon? ‘

Read: scuffle with MPs, case of breach of privilege will make stunning sun

Babul Supriyo’s tweet

‘Mamta Sarkar is acting like an animal’

Earlier, Babul Supriyo tweeted from his Twitter handle, ‘Mamta Banerjee’s pet police is acting like an animal. Most of the youth in today’s rally were such a punishment for committing this crime against them. The public will give such a reply to this Behram CM in 2021 that history will remember and the police will think twice before being domesticated. ‘ Babul has shared a video in which the Bengal Police are lathing sticks on BJP workers.

‘Police cannot commit such vandalism without the consent of the government’

At the same time, Babul shared the video in another tweet in which the police are allegedly throwing something at the crowd. Tweeting this, Babylon wrote, ‘The footage is not verified, but if Didi’s’ pet-police’ commit such barbaric and cowardly acts, we will not be surprised at all. Such heinous acts cannot be done without the approval and legitimacy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government. ‘