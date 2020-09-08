Highlights: According to the CERO survey, corona antibodies developed in 23% of Bengal population and 26% in Kolkata.

Private Lab Thyrocare was conducted across the country survey covering 9,041 people from Kolkata

The survey shows that we are on the path of developing herd immunity and most of the corona cases were mild.

Recently a private lab conducted sero-positivity survey across the country. The survey results indicate that Kovid-19 antibodies have developed in 23% of Bengal and 26% of Kolkata population. It is expected that these people may have come in contact with the corona virus and to fight it, immunity will have developed in the body, which made them a shield for the rest of the population.

According to the survey conducted in July-August, the national sero-positive rate is 27 percent. Thyrocare conducted a sero survey across the country which included 9,041 people from Kolkata, while 22,589 people from Bengal were sampled.

Blood based was serology test

Thyrocare’s managing director A Velumani said, “It was a blood-based serology test. The way tests are done to identify HIV, HBV or SCV viruses was similar. This test tells us whether a particular person has ever had a virus infection or not.

Government should also conduct its sero survey

A doctor associated with SSKM Hospital said, ‘It would be great if the government came up with its own survey to find out the prevalence of sero-positivity on the lines of tests conducted in some wards of KMC in June. With positive cases, this survey will help health officials to find out how close we are to herd immunity. ‘

‘Most corona cases were mild’

According to Rahul Jain, Belle Vue Clinic Internal Medicine Consultant, ‘The survey data is encouraging. This proves that most of the corona cases were mild, as well as sudden death rates. Most importantly, the survey shows that we are on the path of developing herd immunity and this achievement can be achieved once 50 to 60 percent of the population is sero positive.